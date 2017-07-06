 

Steve Hansen reveals Ben Smith's injury woes down to 'inner ear malfunction' not concussion

All Blacks fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as coach Steve Hansen revealed that fullback and vice-captain Ben Smith has not suffered another concussion, and that his latest injury concern relates to an issue within his inner ear.

The All Blacks' fullback was cleared of having another head injury after the first Test with the Lions.
Source: 1 NEWS

Smith left the field in the first half of the All Blacks 30-15 victory over the British and Irish Lions on June 24, with fears that the fullback had suffered his fifth concussion in six years.

Hansen today confirmed however that the news was in fact much better than initially feared.

"He's been cleared of concussion, he doesn't have a concussion problem," Hansen said.

"What he does have, is an inner ear malfunction, which is causing him to get a bit of vertigo and dizzyness."

"That's now cleared, so you'll probably see him if you come to training."

Smith will play no part in the third and deciding Test match at Eden Park on Saturday, although could be in contention for the Rugby Championship later this year.

