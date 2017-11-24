Steve Hansen refuses to blame All Blacks' injury crisis ahead of Wales Test

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is refusing to be negative about his side's injury-ridden year ahead of taking on Wales in Cardiff this weekend.

With a spate of injuries to key players so far in 2017, Hansen's All Blacks have used over 50 players in the calendar year, something the coach says only benefits New Zealand rugby in the long run.

"We can't do anything about that, we've just got to look at the positives of it," he said.

"The positives are that we've got a lot of people getting opportunities that wouldn't normally be getting them."