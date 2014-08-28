 

Steve Hansen rates Israel Dagg '80-20' to stay with NZ Rugby

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says he believes star back Israel Dagg will reject big money offers from Europe to remain in New Zealand.

Israel Dagg

Source: Getty

With New Zealand Rugby this week confirming that All Black Ben Smith had signed a deal to remain with the union, speculation has begun to mount on Dagg, the last high-profile player yet to re-commit through to the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Hansen said he was confident that Dagg would join Smith and choose to stay.

"We've got the positive news from [Ben] and we're hoping to hear something positive from Izzy shortly, rather than negative news," Hansen said.

Hansen even went as far as stating that the odds of Dagg staying were much closer than what many believe.

"More than 50-50 that he'll stay, maybe 80-20."

Hansen elaborated that he believed of the three players being chased by European sides, Dagg, Smith and Aaron Cruden, he was hoping to keep at least two in and around the All Blacks environment.

"We wanted to keep all three, but my gut feeling was we'd probably lose Crudes."

Cruden earlier this year confirmed that he's signed a deal with French club Montpellier, set to move to France after the 2017 Super Rugby season.

