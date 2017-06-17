Steve Hansen praises 'outstanding leader' Ben Smith as his first Test leading All Blacks sees Samoa hammered

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has praised the job of stand-in captain Ben Smith after the 78-0 victory over Manu Samoa at Eden Park last night.

Smith filled in for the injured Kieran Read as the All Blacks ran in a whopping 12 tries to bury their opposition in convincing fashion, with the leadership role exhibited impressing the coach.

"He's had an outstanding week as a leader," Hansen said.

"As a part time captain it's tough, but he's come in and led like he's been there all his life."