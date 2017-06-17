Steve Hansen praises 'outstanding leader' Ben Smith as his first Test leading All Blacks sees Samoa hammered

Source:
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has praised the job of stand-in captain Ben Smith after the 78-0 victory over Manu Samoa at Eden Park last night.
Smith filled in for the injured Kieran Read as the All Blacks ran in a whopping 12 tries to bury their opposition in convincing fashion, with the leadership role exhibited impressing the coach.
"He's had an outstanding week as a leader," Hansen said.
"As a part time captain it's tough, but he's come in and led like he's been there all his life."
Smith could be in line to captain the All Blacks again, if Kieran Read's broken thumb does not recover in time for the All Blacks opening Test match against the Lions at Eden Park on June 24.
