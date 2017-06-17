 

Steve Hansen praises 'outstanding leader' Ben Smith after Samoa drubbing

Smith took the All Blacks' reigns in place of the injured Kieran Read last night.
sport

The first-five used his feet ingeniously to kick ahead SBW's offload before sliding over to score in the All Blacks' 78-0 win over Samoa.

Watch: Beauden Barrett pulls out soccer skills after trademark SBW offload sets up AB's stunner

The All Blacks' number eight grabbed his second of the night with this bit of magic against Manu Samoa.

Watch: Champagne rugby! TJ Perenara sets up Ardie Savea for exquisite try as All Blacks set Eden Park alight

The bruising Hurricanes lock looked more like an excited kid as he crossed the chalk - can you really blame him though?

As it happened: All Blacks blitz Manu Samoa in first Test of the year in twelve try pummelling

Watch: Welcome to the All Blacks! Smiling Vaea Fifita finishes off brilliant team piece to score on debut

The All Blacks coach is keeping his cards close to his chest before the Test series with the tourists begins next week.

Steve Hansen expects surprises from Gatland's Lions: 'He's got something up his sleeve other than his arm'

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
