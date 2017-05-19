 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Who will Steve Hansen pick to replace the retiring Wayne Smith?

share

Source:

NZN

Steve Hansen is sure some quality candidates will "drop from the sky" when he goes searching for a new All Blacks assistant coach.

Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand Rugby will advertise immediately for a replacement for Wayne Smith, who announced today he is stepping aside in October, after the Rugby Championship.

Hansen says replacing close friend Smith, the person, rather than the coach, will be the biggest challenge.

However, the All Blacks head coach doesn't intend to shoulder-tap any preferred candidate.

He will help with the formal process in appointing someone to work alongside Smith during the Rugby Championship, effectively bedding them into the All Blacks' methods.

The process will be fascinating, with a host of well-qualified candidates likely to be interested.

Smith and Hansen explained their versions of events when he sent Hansen home from training for kicking goals.
Source: 1 NEWS

From the well-performing New Zealand Super Rugby teams, experienced pair Chris Boyd and John Plumtree have turned around the fortunes of the Hurricanes while Scott Robertson has made an immediate impact this season with the unbeaten Crusaders.

Tana Umaga hasn't enjoyed the same success in two seasons at the Blues.

Tony Brown (Highlanders) and Dave Rennie (Chiefs) are probably out of contention after lining up contracts in Japan and Scotland respectively later this year.

Offshore, several New Zealand coaches have enjoyed degrees of success, most notably Joe Schmidt with Ireland and Vern Cotter with Scotland.

Hansen will keep an open mind when the CVs roll in, taking into account how he believes the candidates will work alongside himself and assistant Ian Foster.

"But you've got to be flexible in your thinking. You don't know what's going to drop out of the sky," Hansen said.

"We've been in the industry long enough to know who's out there and it's a matter of seeing they're available, keen, and then going through the due process."

Smith believes there are a number of capable candidates in Super Rugby who have the opportunity to add something new to what is a golden era for the All Blacks.

The All Blacks assistant admitted it hasn't been easy while coaching the world's number one team.
Source: 1 NEWS

The newcomer will inherit Smith's specific defence portfolio but might not take on some of the other aspects the 60-year-old was involved with.

"It will probably be more simplified than what Wayne is doing now," Hansen said.

"While we call Smithy a defence coach, he has had a big responsibility through the whole team.

"Whoever we appoint will spend some time with us, in the Rugby Championship, just having a look over Smith's shoulder, seeing how he's doing, seeing how we operate as a team, so it's not a big overwhelming thing coming in."

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:16
1
Smith and Hansen explained their versions of events when he sent Hansen home from training for kicking goals.

Watch: 'Oh bull***t!' Steve Hansen reacts as Wayne Smith remembers sending young player Hansen home for Canterbury B's indiscretion

01:12
2
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Who will Steve Hansen pick to replace the retiring Wayne Smith?

01:12
3
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

00:39
4

Watch: Jordie Barrett fires cheap shot at brother Beauden after wimping out of cheetah encounter

02:33
5
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back to pick apart this week's Super Rugby action.

Super Rugby round 13 PICKS: Can the Chiefs hand the Crusaders their first 2017 defeat?

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.

00:20
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

Dr Ian Griffin told 1 NEWS locals were very lucky to get such clear footage of the meteor last night.

01:20
Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says a major accident is bound to happen soon unless new guidelines and restrictions are put in place.

Pilots urge drone review - catastrophic incident 'just a matter of time'

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says drones have been sighted being operated far too close to aircraft.

00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ