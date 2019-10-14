TODAY |

Steve Hansen offers sympathies to those affected by deadly Typhoon Hagibis

1 NEWS
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has paid tribute to all those affected by deadly Typhoon Hagibis, after the super storm struck Japan over the weekend.

So far, 35 people have been confirmed dead by the violent typhoon that hit Japan. Another people are 20 missing and hundreds have been injured as nearly 1000mm of rain fell within a 24-hour period.

In many respects, the All Blacks got off lightly from the devastation of Hagibis, confined to their team hotel, despite their pool match with Italy cancelled.

Speaking to media today though, coach Hansen emphasised his side's sympathies and support for those affected, with many of his New Zealand squad affected by the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

Joseph said there was plenty of chat about Hagibis’ impact on the World Cup, but less about the lives affected. Source: 1 NEWS

"We'd like to pass on our sympathies to the Japanese people that have lost family, property and so forth," Hansen said.

"Having been through a natural disaster, I know it can be pretty shaky.

"We're very supportive of them, and don't want that comment to be taken out of context."

The All Blacks will stay in Japan to prepare for their World Cup quarter-final, taking on Ireland on Saturday.

At least 35 people are confirmed dead after the super typhoon hit Japan over the weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
