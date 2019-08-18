TODAY |

Steve Hansen not worried about All Blacks losing No.1 spot to Wales - 'Now they've got the expectation'

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen isn't too fazed about his side losing the world No.1 rank - he doesn't even understand how it's calculated.

Despite last night's impressive 36-0 win over the Wallabies in Auckland, the All Blacks lost their top spot to Wales who beat England 13-6 a few hours later in Cardiff.

Wales ended the All Blacks' 509 week-long streak at the top with the result, moving ahead on a difference of 0.03 points.

Hansen said the entire system is a headscratcher.

"How do you work that out?" he said.

"To me, I've never understood their system. You win a game and you lose the top ranking."

The All Blacks coach said when you sit back and look over the rankings system, the All Blacks were always likely to be roped in by Northern foes.

"The top-ranked sides are playing each other in the Northern Hemisphere and you get more points if you beat the top sides."

Wales went on a 14-Test winning streak from 2018 to earlier this year, completing a Six Nations Grand Slam in March before losing to England last week 33-19 at Twickenham to bring their impressive run to a close.

Hansen said Wales "have been great" recently.

"Now they've got the expectation that they're number one in the world so they'll take it into the World Cup."

The All Blacks coach admitted he doesn't even understand how the points system works.
