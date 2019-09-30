Steve Hansen names team to take on minnows Canada in Oita

Rieko Ioane has been recalled to the starting side for the All Blacks' World Cup clash with Canada in Oita on Wednesday.

Ioane has struggled for game time this season, having seemingly been overtaken by Sevu Reece and George Bridge.

Reece and Bridge drop out of the 23, with Jordie Barrett wearing the number 14 jersey.

In total, coach Steve Hansen has made 11 changes to the starting 15 which beat South Africa first-up, with Scott Barrett, captain Kieran Read, Richie Mo'unga, and Beauden Barrett retaining their place.

The Mo'unga-Barrett first-five/ fullback combo continues, while Atu Moli, Liam Coltman and Angus Ta'avao make up an inexperienced front row with just 17 caps between them.

Captain Kieran Read starts, while Ardie Savea will provide impact off the bench.

"Our aim is to win the next two pool matches against Canada and Namibia, as well as continuing to grow our game and manage the workload across the group," Hansen said in a statement.

"With two games four days apart, it’s obvious that we need to use our whole squad."

The selection means other than injured lock Brodie Retallick, all members of the squad have been selected in the match-day 23s over the first two matches.

New Zealand and Canada kick-off at 11.15pm on Wednesday.

All Blacks:

1: Atu Moli (2)

2: Liam Coltman (6)

3: Angus Ta’avao (9)

4: Patrick Tuipulotu (26)

5: Scott Barrett (32)

6: Shannon Frizell (6)

7:Matt Todd (21)

8: Kieran Read - captain (123)

9: TJ Perenara (60)

10: Richie Mo’unga (13)

11: Rieko Ioane (26)

12: Sonny Bill Williams (54)

13: Jack Goodhue (9)

14: Jordie Barrett (12)

15: Beauden Barrett (79)