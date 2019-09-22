TODAY |

Steve Hansen identifies single moment that decided crucial RWC clash with Boks - 'It was a match-winner'

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has pinpointed the moment he believes the All Blacks sealed their win over the Springboks in last night's titanic Rugby World Cup clash - and it wasn't either of their tries.

Hansen was asked what he made of Richie Mo'unga's chase down of South African winger Cheslin Kolbe who managed to turn the All Blacks first-five inside out as he attempted to weave his way to the line on a break down the right wing.

Yet somehow, Mo'unga stretched to snag Kolbe, forcing the winger to fling the ball back in field or take it into touch. The All Blacks recovered it and somehow survived what looked like a certain try.

That was the moment of the match for Hansen.

"It was a match-winner or close to it," Hansen said after the 23-13 win.

"I thought our scramble defense was really good. Rich got back and played that one well. It was a pretty big moment."

Even Kolbe was amazed by Mo'unga's speed.

"He showed a good pair of wheels," Kolbe said.

"If I could have got that one in, the game could have been different.

"I'll just have to make sure if I get another opportunity like that," Kolbe said of being stopped by Mo'unga, "that I'll capitalize and turn that into points."

If he wants another shot there's only one place he can do it - this year's Rugby World Cup final.

Hansen said rugby is about trying to win the moments that matter and this one was one of the biggest.
