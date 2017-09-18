 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Rugby


Steve Hansen hints at rotation for remainder of the All Blacks' Rugby Championship campaign

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has hinted at ringing the changes as his side prepare to embark on trips to Argentina and South Africa to end the 2017 Rugby Championship.

The world champions are set to take a fresh-faced squad for their trips to Argentina and South Africa.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

With the All Blacks' injury toll beginning to mount, having had star names such as Israel Dagg, Owen Franks and Ben Smith just some of those out until 2018, Hansen could find himself heavily rotating his squads in order to keep players fresh for the end of year Northern Hemisphere tour.

Speaking at yesterday's media conference, Hansen was tight lipped about who would be in, and who would be out, of his touring party.

"I haven't spoken to the players about it yet," he said.

"They know there's 28 (players) going to both venues, but they don't know who."

The All Blacks will next take on Argentina in Buenos Aires on October 1, before travelling to face South Africa in Cape Town on October 8.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Aumua was at it again, scoring a great try in Wellington's 55-14 win over Canterbury.

'Unbelievable!' Wellington's Asafo Aumua embarrasses Canterbury's fullback with ridiculous footwork and speed

00:29
2
Joe Marler and James Haskell were involved in this nasty confrontation in the English Premiership clash between Wasps and Harlequins.

Watch: Friends become enemies! Livid England rugby star goes after Lions teammate as tensions boil over

00:29
3
Josef Newgarden pipped the Kiwi to the 2017 title in Sonoma.

IndyCar battler beats Scott Dixon, celebrates with boy racer burnouts after sealing maiden championship

01:16
4
The flanker was sent home for personal reasons before the first Bledisloe Cup Test last month.

Kaino, Todd return in All Blacks squad to face Argentina - Beauden Barrett, Retallick and Whitelock rested

01:04
5
Bond retired in 2010 from international cricket and has been part of the Black Caps coaching staff for the last seven years.

'I think it's time and I'm ready' - Shane Bond on new head coach role for NZ A cricket team

00:42
NZ should go after companies not paying their fair share, says Shamubeel Eaqub.

Is NZ a high-taxed country? Economist says 'hell no' and calls for tax crackdown on companies

NZ should go after companies not paying their fair share, says Shamubeel Eaqub.

00:50
Just days out from the election, the Deputy PM says she's never seen people so interested in politics.

'I've never seen people so engaged in politics and policy' - Paula Bennett buzzing about election interest

Just days out from the election, the Deputy PM says she's never seen people so interested in politics.

02:12
Many residents in the small town of Kaikohe say they've been forgotten by politicians.

Election countdown: Northlanders say 'there's no work and nothing for the young ones to do'

Many residents in the small town of Kaikohe say they've been forgotten by politicians.

00:29
The Labour leader says the Northland pipeline leak causing a jet fuel shortage in Auckland is hitting travellers and airlines.

Jacinda Ardern 'alarmed' if Government was warned of fuel shortage risk

The Labour leader says the Northland pipeline leak is hitting air travellers and airlines.


01:56
The National leader did a round of Auckland malls and markets after appearing on Q+A.

Bill English says National's families policy will lift '50,000 children above that poverty line'

The National Party leader announced the policy this morning at Botany Town Centre, Auckland.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 