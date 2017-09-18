Steve Hansen hints at rotation for remainder of the All Blacks' Rugby Championship campaign

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has hinted at ringing the changes as his side prepare to embark on trips to Argentina and South Africa to end the 2017 Rugby Championship.

With the All Blacks' injury toll beginning to mount, having had star names such as Israel Dagg, Owen Franks and Ben Smith just some of those out until 2018, Hansen could find himself heavily rotating his squads in order to keep players fresh for the end of year Northern Hemisphere tour.

Speaking at yesterday's media conference, Hansen was tight lipped about who would be in, and who would be out, of his touring party.

"I haven't spoken to the players about it yet," he said.

"They know there's 28 (players) going to both venues, but they don't know who."