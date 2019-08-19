TODAY |

Steve Hansen has no issues with TJ Perenara's show of support for Ihumātao - 'It's his decision'

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says he has no issues with TJ Perenara showing his support for the Ihumātao protest.

Perenara wore strapping with the inscription "Ihumātao" on it in Saturday's win over the Wallabies, to show his backing for those protesting a planned South Auckland housing development near the protected Ōtuataua Stonefields.

A reporter asked Hansen if he had an issue with the display, considering the All Blacks have steered away from political symbols in the past.

But Hansen said he "didn't even notice it".

"It's his decision," Hansen said.

"It doesn't bother me... they write all sorts of stuff on their wristbands these blokes today.

"I don't know what I'd write on mine if I had one - probably wouldn't be able to spell it anyway."

Perenara has written Ihumātao on his strapping throughout this season's Rugby Championship but it wasn't really recognised until Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson brought it to public attention on Saturday.

The halfback has often shared his views on current affairs, having previously gone in to bat for the LGBTQ community when controversial former Wallaby Israel Folau made his first anti-homosexual comments last year.

Perenara had Ihumātao written on his wristband in Saturday night's Bledisloe Test to show his backing of the protest. Source: 1 NEWS
