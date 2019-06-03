TODAY |

Steve Hansen hails Sam Cane's return to rugby after broken neck: 'He's a competitor'

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has hailed the impact of flanker Sam Cane in the Chiefs' recent return to form, having recovered from a broken neck.

Out of action for seven months after fracturing a vertebra in South Africa last year, Cane's return has coincided with an upturn in form for the Chiefs, mathematically still in with a chance at making the Super Rugby play-offs after last weekend's 40-27 win over the Crusaders in Suva.

Speaking to media at the All Blacks' foundation day in Christchurch, Hansen praised Cane's efforts in returning to the field.

"Getting that 14-16 weeks allows him to come back in great shape - both physically and mentally," Hansen said.

"He's hungry and playing well because of it."

Hansen also says that Cane's form isn't a surprise to him and his coaching staff, well aware of the standards the dynamic number seven sets.

"Not when you know Sammy. He's a competitor.

"[He's] making a big difference for the Chiefs."

    After a broken neck in South Africa last year, Cane has helped turn the Chiefs around. Source: 1 NEWS
