TODAY |

Steve Hansen endorses Ian Foster to succeed him as All Blacks coach

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Steve Hansen has endorsed Ian Foster to replace him as head coach of the New Zealand All Blacks.

Hansen's tenure finished with a 40-17 win over Wales in the third-place playoff at the Rugby World Cup on Friday, six days after semifinal loss to England ended New Zealand's bid for a third consecutive title.

Foster is a long-serving assistant coach and is among the candidates to succeed Hansen, who was an assistant to Graham Henry at the 2007 and '11 World Cups before taking over and guiding the All Blacks on a successful title defense in 2015.

"I guess with hindsight, because (Foster) has been there for the last eight years and done a fantastic job and understands what happens, he's got a good head-start over everybody else on what's needed," Hansen told a news conference Saturday.

"He's known for a long time that I'll be leaving and he's put together a very strong team. And if that team comes together they'll have a lot of ingredients that are needed."

Hansen, who had a stint as head coach of Wales before returning to New Zealand to join the All Blacks coaching staff, has previously touted Foster as the best option to succeed him. Foster has been an assistant coach since 2012.

But the semifinal loss has had an impact on sentiment back in New Zealand, where many All Blacks fans see the need for an entirely new coaching partnership with fresh ideas.

Aside from Foster the leading candidates appear to include current Wales coach Warren Gatland, who will return to New Zealand after the World Cup to coach Super Rugby's Chiefs, and Jamie Joseph, who guided Japan to the World Cup semifinals.

Former All Black Scott Robertson, who has coached the Crusaders to the Super Rugby title in each of the last three seasons, has indicated his interest in the role.

But there is likely to be opposition to Robertson taking over from Hansen, who is also a former Crusaders coach, with the Christchurch-based team seen as exerting too much influence over All Blacks selections.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"He's got a good head-start over everybody else on what's needed," Hansen said. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:30
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
2
After hoisting Webb Ellis Cup twice, Richie McCaw returns trophy in emotional RWC final ceremony
3
'He'll hit me if I get gushy' - Ian Foster shares moment with Steve Hansen after tribute to departing coach
4
Tonga create more league history after beating Australia for the first time
5
South Africa complete demolition job on England to win Rugby World Cup for third time
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:30

One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger

Ahead of shot at RWC glory, Siya Kolisi admits historic Springboks captaincy appointment 'took its toll'

RWC Final preview: Players to watch in tonight's 2007 rematch between England and South Africa
00:20

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams gives boots to young fan in Tokyo stands after wrapping up All Blacks career