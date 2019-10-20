Steve Hansen eagerly anticipating facing England: 'It's going to be a mighty clash'

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is eagerly awaiting his side's Rugby World Cup semi-final against England next weekend, where the two powerhouses will face off for a spot in the final.

As both the All Blacks and England advanced to the last four with wins over Ireland and Australia respectively, the two proud rugby nations are now on a collision course and will meet in Tokyo on Saturday night.

Speaking to media this afternoon, coach Hansen broke down what he expects to see from an England side approaching the peak of their powers.

"They're a very good rugby side," Hansen said.

"They've come to this tournament after being hurt at the last one [2015], and through that adversity, they're stronger because of it.

"They're desperate and they're well coached. It's going to be a mighty clash, and we're looking forward to it."

England's record since crashing out of the 2015 World Cup is nothing short of impressive.

Under coach Eddie Jones, England went level with the All Blacks in terms of most consecutive Test wins, 18, before losing to Ireland in 2017.

"We know they're going to be tough, they're a good side," Hansen continued. "You don't win 18 Test matches in a row without being a good team.