 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Steve Hansen eager for competition to develop for All Blacks positions – 'The more you’ve got, the harder they work!'

share

Source:

NZN

Steve Hansen has made sure the first-choice All Blacks who missed their Europe duties won't have an especially comfortable summer.

Hansen believes the development the All Blacks have made this year will help them in the future.
Source: 1 NEWS

The canny New Zealand coach says the new and semi-new players who took their place will be knocking loudly on the door for more Test action in 2018.

Hansen has spent the second half of the season espousing the benefits of dipping into his depth, due to injury and unavailability.

He is impressed enough by what he's seen to suggest the big guns who havent been playing won't waltz straight back.

"Competition is massive. The more competition you've got, the harder everyone has to work," Hansen said.

"The fact that someone else has stepped up and played well will make them hungry to want to be back.

"They won't be so apt to take it for granted because they know what it's like not to be in there."

Hansen said the team overcame a lot of issues, with plenty of new faces stepping up to the mark.
Source: 1 NEWS

Among those who failed to finish the season was the first choice front row of Owen Franks, Joe Moody and Dane Coles, while Charlie Faumuina left for France.

At lock, Brodie Retallick was unavailable from August while veteran loose forwards Kieran Read and Jerome Kaino were hobbled while on tour.

Aside from Aaron Cruden's departure, the inside and midfield backs were largely impervious to the All Blacks' personnel issues.

Not so the back three, where injury removed Israel Dagg, Jordie Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder from the frame while Ben Smith simply took a break.

Hansen says it's been an unexpected challenge.

The All Blacks coach said the 20-year-old started 2017 with a bang and never let up.
Source: 1 NEWS

"While we had to re-establish in 2016, in 2017 we've had to rebuild, and we weren't planning on doing that," he said.

"This year we've had to hear that 'we're not playing well and we're not doing this right or that well'.

"Whilst it's made it difficult at times, it's given us a big advantage going forward."

Asked to single out players to impress him, Hansen admitted brilliant winger, Rieko Ioane was a stand-out.

Elsewhere, he described flanker Sam Cane as a model of consistency while hookers Codie Taylor and Nathan Harris had both adapted well to increased game time.

Hansen says plans are already in motion to handle 2018, which will feature an extra round of Super Rugby.

Countering that, the series in June against France shouldn't match the intensity of this year's British and Irish Lions experience.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:03
1
Barrett says he doesn't feel he's reached his peak yet.

Watch humble Beauden Barrett & Portia Woodman respond after being named best rugby players on earth

00:30
2
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

'Decision is correct' - RLWC boss defends controversial call against Tonga

00:50
3
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final


00:58
4
McCaw alongside England’s Rachel Burford were awarded the prize for their efforts on and off the field for the game.

Watch: 'How can they be beaten?' World Rugby Awards host asks Richie curly All Blacks question - so what did he say?

01:26
5

'They are demonstrating what they feel should be done' – Tongan Prime Minister defends fans in Auckland protest

03:16
The PM says the offer to take up to 150 Manus Island refugees still stands.

Video: 'We have sent a clear message to people smugglers'- Jacinda Ardern disputes Pauline Hanson's claims NZ will be backdoor for refugees

The PM says the offer to take up to 150 Manus Island refugees still stands.

01:26

'They are demonstrating what they feel should be done' – Tongan Prime Minister defends fans in Auckland protest

Akilisi Pohiva spoke to 1 NEWS' Nicole Bremner during the Tongan fan protest.

00:35
A massive downpour and thunderstorms have seen the Otago town of Roxburgh cut-off following landslips and flooding.

Video: Town cut off as flooding, slips cause considerable damage to Central Otago roads

A massive downpour and thunderstorms have seen the Otago town of Roxburgh cut off due to landslips and flooding.


01:57
It will open to the public from December 15 but today locals were given the first tour.

Major road north to Blenheim set to open one year after Kaikoura quake

The northern road to Blenheim remains closed to the public until December 15.

02:29
New Zealand’s repeated offer to rehome 150 of the men has been rejected.

Hundreds protest across Australia for release of Manus Island refugees

One refugee has been in the offshore detention centre for four and a half years.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 