Steve Hansen delivers cheeky slap down to journalist - 'There’s a reason for that'

It was the first All Blacks squad announcement of the year, but Steve Hansen was in mid-season form with the jokes.

The All Blacks coach had a cheeky slap down for one of the journalists.

Asked who would be the back-up No.8 with Kieran Read not travelling to Argentina, Hansen responded by asking the journalist who he thought it should be.

“There you go, you could have been a selector,” Hansen said after the journalist responded with Ardie Savea.

“I do, but you don’t listen to me,” the journalist responded.

“There’s a reason for that,” Hansen retorted dryly.

It may have the first squad announcement of the year but the All Black coach was in mid-season form with the jokes. Source: 1 NEWS
