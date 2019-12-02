TODAY |

Steve Hansen confirms 'mentoring, consulting' role at Toyota Verblitz

Source:  1 NEWS

Steve Hansen has confirmed he will take on a “mentoring and consulting” role at Toyota Verblitz in Japan’s Top League.

The former All Blacks coach confirmed the new role after signing a contract.

“Since the World Cup we’ve signed one,” Hansen said in an interview on allblacks.com.

“It’s an interesting role, it’s not one as head coach, it’s more of an advisor, mentor and requires me to be up there between five and 17 weeks a year.”

Hansen knows Verblitz’s head coach Simon Cron, the son of former All Blacks scrum coach Mike Cron.

“I have a lot of time for (Cron), I think he’s going to be a very good coach,” Hansen said.

“Having the opportunity to help him develop is one that excites me.”

Hansen would look to create a “family” environment at Toyota like the one the All Blacks have had in recent years.

Rugby
All Blacks
