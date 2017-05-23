Steve Hansen: 'I can't see myself extending beyond the World Cup'

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen says he is unlikely to continue in the role after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

All Blacks coaching staff Mike Cron, Steve Hansen and Ian Foster during a New Zealand All Blacks training session in Hamilton. Source: Getty

Hansen has been head coach since 2011, guiding New Zealand to victory at the 2015 World Cup, and was previously an assistant to Graham Henry from 2004 to the 2011 World Cup, which also won by the All Blacks.

In an interview Friday, Hansen said "without committing to it 100 percent, I can't see myself extending beyond the World Cup.