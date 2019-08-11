TODAY |

Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'

AAP
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says Ardie Savea was guilty of "dumb footy" after the flanker gave away a needless penalty in Saturday's shock 47-26 loss to the Wallabies.

Hansen was highly critical of his team's overall lack of discipline, but it was Savea's brain fade late in the first half that was the hardest to swallow.

Savea maliciously shoved Michael Hooper in the back of the head moments after tackling the Wallabies skipper to the ground.

Hooper reacted angrily, and the referee awarded a penalty to the Wallabies after watching a replay of the incident.

The All Blacks coach conceded that his side were outperformed by a better side in Perth.

"It's dumb. It's dumb footy. We've got to be smarter than that," Hansen said.

"It hurts everyone. Our change room there is very disappointed because of how we performed, and that's how it should be."

Savea's ill discipline was symptomatic of the All Blacks' night.

Lock Scott Barrett is facing suspension after being red-carded for his shoulder charge on Hooper.

Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.

And the All Blacks had just 22 per cent possession in the first half after conceding six penalties.

"Our discipline was poor," Hansen said.

"We double piggy backed into the red card, and there were numerous occasions when we got offside when we didn't need to.

"So they're all things we've got to fix up and look at ourselves."

Hansen didn't get drawn into the merits of the red card, with Barrett now having to face the judiciary to find out his fate.

He could be suspended for around six weeks over the incident, in which he charged in shoulder first into Hooper's head.

The All Blacks are also sweating on the availability of Jack Goodhue after the centre suffered a hamstring injury early in the match.

 

A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.
