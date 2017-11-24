Steve Hansen: All Blacks 'don't want to overload' Beauden Barrett with captaincy

The All Blacks are trying not to overload first-five Beauden Barrett with responsibility for this weekend's clash with Wales in Cardiff, coach Steve Hansen said.

With regular captain Kieran Read out with a back injury for Sunday's Test, Sam Whitelock takes over the reigns ahead of vice-captain Beauden Barrett.

However, speaking at today's media conference, coach Steve Hansen explained the decision to overlook Barrett for the job.

"Whilst he enjoyed being the skipper (against the Barbarians), I think he'd prefer just to concentrate on the 10 role," Hansen said.