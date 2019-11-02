TODAY |

Steve Hansen admits it's a 'good feeling' not waking up with pressures of being All Blacks coach

When Steve Hansen woke up this morning, there was a different feeling than the one he'd had for the last seven years.

For the first time since 2012, there weren't any All Blacks games to think about or pressing decisions to be made.

"It isn't strange but it is a good feeling," Hansen said.

In fact, Hansen admitted today he even started easing up on his work load heading into last night's Rugby World Cup third place playoff with Wales.

"Normally, I take my hard drive to the game and give it to one of the analysts but I didn't even bother last night - I don't need to," he said.

"It's someone else's problem now."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The departing coach said he won't comment on what they "should be doing" and anyone who tries will get an unpleasant conversation. Source: 1 NEWS

Hansen wrapped up 15 years with the All Blacks - seven as head coach and eight prior as Sir Graham Henry's assistant - last night after announcing last year the tournament in Japan would be his swansong.

"Tash and I were talking about it this morning - it's been a good ride but we both knew it was time to finish."

It's rumoured Hansen is taking up a job as the director of rugby at Japanese club Toyota in the new year but the coach is still keeping his lips shut about his future.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The departing coach said "it's someone else's problem now". Source: 1 NEWS
