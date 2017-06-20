Stephen Donald's short-term deal with Irish club Ulster called off due to injury

Stephen Donald's short-term deal with Irish outfit Ulster has been scuppered by injury.

Chiefs first five Stephen Donald makes a break during the rugby union match - Chiefs v Wales played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Tuesday 14 June 2016. Source: Photosport

Ulster had agreed to sign former All Blacks first five-eighth Donald for the remainder of the season in place of Christian Lealiifano, who has returned to Australia to play for the Brumbies.

Donald, 34, was injured while playing for Tokyo-based Toshiba Brave Lupus in the final game of the Japanese season and is expected to be sidelined for about a month.

"Unfortunately, Ulster Rugby is not in a position to proceed with the signing of Stephen Donald after receiving a medical report on the player on Sunday," Ulster said in a statement.

"The timeline now makes it very difficult to find a suitable replacement, but we will continue to monitor the market."

Former World Cup hero Donald is yet to secure a Super Rugby contract for 2018.