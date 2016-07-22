'Stephen Donald's already a legend' - Beaver to play 100th Chiefs match in Hamilton against Waratahs

 

Source:

AAP

Crowd favourite Stephen Donald will mark his 100th appearance for the Chiefs when he runs out against the Waratahs in Hamilton.

Chiefs replacement Stephen Donald is welcomed on to the field by Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie during the Super Rugby match - Chiefs v Western Force played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 26 March 2016. Copyright Photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs' Stephen Donald and Damian McKenzie share a moment during a Super Rugby match.

Source: Photosport

The former All Black will wear the No.12 jersey in his return to Super Rugby, after he missed last week's 16-16 draw with the Blues because of concussion.

The 33-year-old Donald will become just the fourth Chiefs centurion, after forwards Tanerau Latimer, Liam Messam and Hika Elliot.

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie is hoping the milestone is marked with a full house at Waikato Stadium on Saturday.

"Stephen Donald's already a Chiefs legend," Rennie said.

Donald will start at second-five eighth for the do-or-die clash against the Stormers in Cape Town on Sunday.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Adored by his teammates and fans alike, he is a special and passionate Chiefs man who has had a prolific on-field career."

In the one other change to the starting 15, Toni Pulu comes in on the right wing for Tim Nanai-Williams, who goes to the bench.

Included in the reserves is former NZ under-20 hooker Liam Polwart, who is in line to make his Super Rugby debut.

The Chiefs sit fourth in the New Zealand conference and are seeking their first win in three matches after the stalemate with the Blues was preceded by a 31-24 defeat to the Crusaders in Suva.

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Toni Pulu, Anton Lienert-Brown, Stephen Donald, James Lowe, Aaron Cruden (co-capt), Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Liam Messam, Sam Cane (co- capt), Mitchell Brown, Brodie Retallick, Dominic Bird, Nepo Laulala, Nathan Harris, Kane Hames.

Reserves: Liam Polwart, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Atu Moli, Taleni Seu, Mitchell Karpik, Jonathan Taumateine, Tim Nanai-Williams, Solomon Alaimalo.

