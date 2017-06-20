Stephen Donald, Zac Guildford still in contention for Chiefs in 2018

The door remains open for two former All Blacks overlooked for selection by the Chiefs this season, coach Colin Cooper says.

Chiefs first five Stephen Donald makes a break during the rugby union match - Chiefs v Wales played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Tuesday 14 June 2016. Source: Photosport

Stephen Donald is currently in Ulster while Zac Guildford is looking at overseas options after both failed to secure Super Rugby contracts.

Cooper, who coached both players during his time with the Junior All Blacks and the Hurricanes, remains open to selecting them should injuries occur.

"With Stephen, it was time to move with a younger brigade with the likes of Tiaan Falcon (Hawke's Bay) and Marty McKenzie (Taranaki) that we're trying to bring through.

"I have a duty to the Chiefs to look ahead for the team but if Stephen comes back, we will have discussions," Cooper said.

Guildford remains on the outer with New Zealand Rugby following a number of off-the-field issues in his past, but is not completely out of the picture.

"Zac was going well for Waikato and his stats were really good before he got injured towards the end of the season and other players got ahead of him.

"He's on a list as injury cover and will be in consideration," Cooper said.

There hadn't been any pressure from New Zealand Rugby to not select Guildford, he added.

The departure of winger James Lowe to Leinster and Damian McKenzie's shift to first five-eighth have left the Chiefs light on experience out wide, something Cooper acknowledges may have to be rectified during the season.