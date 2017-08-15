 

Stephen Donald to sign short-term contract with Irish club Ulster - report

Former All Black Stephen Donald is reportedly preparing to join Irish club Ulster after failing to pick up a Super Rugby contract for the upcoming season.

The Irish Independent reports the 34-year-old is set to join the club in a time of need, with the Northern Ireland Pro 14 side looking to replace departing playmaker Christian Leali'ifano, who is returning to Australia at the end of the month.

Donald is expected to a sign a short-term contract with the club until the end of their season after he wasn't offered a contract by new Chiefs coach Colin Cooper.

Operations director Bryn Cunningham told the BBC Ulster should be able to announce a replacement for Leali'ifano next week.

"We do have plans and we'll be in a position, hopefully, next week to announce a replacement," said Cunningham.

"It is a very difficult time of the year to try and get a replacement of quality that is going to make a difference to our squad but I think we've done that."

It won't be Donald's first trip to the UK - the 2011 World Cup winner previously joined Bath in 2011 where he played in the Premiership for two years.

Donald then moved on to play four seasons in Japan before returning home to Waikato and the Chiefs last year.

