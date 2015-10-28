Stephen Donald to lead Chiefs against Lions

 

The Chiefs have named their side to take on the British and Irish Lions on Tuesday, with club legend Stephen Donald to captain the team in the number 10 jersey.

Stephen Donald set to return to Super Rugby with the Chiefs

Source: Photosport

With a number of players missing with international commitments, Donald will lead an inexperienced side against the tourists, fresh from a 32-10 victory over the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua last night.

Flanker Lachlan Boshier will get his second chance at the Lions having featured for the Provincial Barbarians in the opening match of the tour. 

Young Sam Webb revealed the Chiefs' side chosen to take on the British and Irish Lions on Tuesday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Tim Nanai-Williams has also been named to start at centre, having featured on the wing for Manu Samoa in the 78-0 loss to the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Chiefs: 1. Siegfried Fisiihoi, 2. Liam Polwart, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Dominic Bird, 5. Michael Allardice, 6. Mitchell Brown, 7. Lachlan Boshier, 8. Tom Sanders, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Stephen Donald (c), 11. Soloman Alaimalo, 12. Johnny Fa'auli, 13. Tim Nanai-Williams, 14. Toni Pulu, 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Reserves: 16. Hika Elliot, 17. Aidan Ross, 18. Atu Moli, 19. Liam Messam, 20. Mitchell Karpik, 21. Jonathan Taumateine, 22. Luteru Laulala, 23. Chase Tiatia.

