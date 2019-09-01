Steamers hooker sets up try with sensational 40m run as Bay of Plenty upset North Harbour

Championship side Bay of Plenty has stunned Premiership outfit North Harbour 27-19 at North Harbour Stadium this afternoon.
Steamers hooker Kurt Eklund was named man-of-the-match and produced arguably the moment of the match just before halftime.
He latched on to an overthrow from his opposite, charged some 40m up the field before putting in a kick that one of his teams regained.
The sensational play led to a try a couple of phases later and gave Bay of Plenty a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Bay of Plenty are third in the Championship after the win while Harbour are second-to-last on the Premiership ladder, lamenting not securing a win which would have moved them to third.
Bay of Plenty’s upset win comes after Auckland and Waikato played out a controversial 20-all draw in Hamilton last night.
The Mooloos seemed set to get an opportunity to win it with a penalty after the TMO began investigating a cleanout from Akira Ioane but the Auckland loose forward was cleared of any wrongdoing.