Steamers hooker sets up try with sensational 40m run as Bay of Plenty upset North Harbour

Championship side Bay of Plenty has stunned Premiership outfit North Harbour 27-19 at North Harbour Stadium this afternoon.

Steamers hooker Kurt Eklund was named man-of-the-match and produced arguably the moment of the match just before halftime.

He latched on to an overthrow from his opposite, charged some 40m up the field before putting in a kick that one of his teams regained.

The sensational play led to a try a couple of phases later and gave Bay of Plenty a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The two sides couldn’t be separated in Hamilton as Auckland were held to their second draw of the season. Source: SKY

Bay of Plenty are third in the Championship after the win while Harbour are second-to-last on the Premiership ladder, lamenting not securing a win which would have moved them to third.

Bay of Plenty’s upset win comes after Auckland and Waikato played out a controversial 20-all draw in Hamilton last night.

The Mooloos seemed set to get an opportunity to win it with a penalty after the TMO began investigating a cleanout from Akira Ioane but the Auckland loose forward was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Kurt Eklund was named man-of-the-match in Bay of Plenty’s upset win over North Harbour. Source: SKY
