Star back Nehe Milner-Skudder left out of Hurricanes' Super Rugby opener against Sunwolves

Nehe Milner-Skudder has been left out of the Hurricanes' 25-man squad set to play the Sunwolves in the franchises Super Rugby opening match in Tokyo.

Milner-Skudder has a minor hamstring injury while prop Loni Uhila (calf) have been ruled unfit to travel to Japan, but Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said neither injury was serious.

Source: 1 NEWS

"If we had been playing at home they may have been considered, but to sit on a long haul flight with a muscle injury like that was probably not a great idea," said Boyd.

"It's a long season, so we decided the prudent move was to leave them at home and get them 100 per cent right for our first home game against the Rebels in two weeks' time."

The Hurricanes still have All Blacks players hooker Dane Coles, openside Ardie Savea, winger Julian Savea and star first-five Beauden Barrett all on the plane to Japan.

Four uncapped Hurricanes have made the trip in utility back Jordie Barrett, loose forward Reed Prinsep, lock James Blackwell, and hooker James O'Reilly.