 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Star back Nehe Milner-Skudder left out of Hurricanes' Super Rugby opener against Sunwolves

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Nehe Milner-Skudder has been left out of the Hurricanes' 25-man squad set to play the Sunwolves in the franchises Super Rugby opening match in Tokyo.

Milner-Skudder has a minor hamstring injury while prop Loni Uhila (calf) have been ruled unfit to travel to Japan, but Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said neither injury was serious.

Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

Source: 1 NEWS

"If we had been playing at home they may have been considered, but to sit on a long haul flight with a muscle injury like that was probably not a great idea," said Boyd.

"It's a long season, so we decided the prudent move was to leave them at home and get them 100 per cent right for our first home game against the Rebels in two weeks' time."

The Hurricanes still have All Blacks players hooker Dane Coles, openside Ardie Savea, winger Julian Savea and star first-five Beauden Barrett all on the plane to Japan.

Milner-Skudder picked up a hamstring injury in the Hurricanes final pre-season match with the Crusaders, with the All Blacks flyer racing to be fit for his side's trip to Japan.
Source: 1 NEWS

Four uncapped Hurricanes have made the trip in utility back Jordie Barrett, loose forward Reed Prinsep, lock James Blackwell, and hooker James O'Reilly.

Boyd will name his match day 23 to play the Sunwolves tomorrow.

Hurricanes squad travelling to Japan: Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett, Ben May, Blade Thomson, Brad Shields, Callum Gibbins, Chris Eves, Chris Smylie, Cory Jane, Dane Coles, James Blackwell, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Jordie Barrett, Julian Savea, James O’Reilly, Matt Proctor, Michael Fatialofa, Mike Kainga, Wes Goosen, Ngani Laumape, Otere Black, Reed Prinsep, Ricky Riccitelli, TJ Perenara, Vince Aso.

Related

Hurricanes

00:54
John Plumtree spoke of his history with the former Wallaby, including a possible union in their native South Africa.

'I tried to get him to the Sharks, it's shocked all of us' – Hurricanes assistant coach devastated by passing of Dan Vickerman
00:22
Milner-Skudder picked up a hamstring injury in the Hurricanes final pre-season match with the Crusaders, with the All Blacks flyer racing to be fit for his side's trip to Japan.

'He picked up a twinge' - Nehe Milner-Skudder under injury cloud ahead of Hurricanes' Super Rugby opener
Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett celebrates his first half try with Matt Proctor, TJ Perenara & Cory Jane during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks on show as Hurricanes pip Crusaders in pre-season thriller
00:26
Fifita's injury suffered at the Brisbane Tens was not as bad as first feared, however the fringe All Black will miss the start of Super Rugby.

'He'll be back for round five' – Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd optimistic about Vaea Fifita's ankle injury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:13
1
Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club


2
NZ captain Kane Williamson batting. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 3. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Sunday 5 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Brownlie and Williamson build slow but steady partnership for NZ against Proteas in second ODI

01:25
3
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles


00:27
4
Playmaker Johnson says the Warriors have a "strong squad" to do well in the NRL this year.

Brodie Kane asks Shaun Johnson the one question on every Warriors fan's lips: '2017 really is the year isn't it?'

00:40
5
After unveiling a world first with cycling pedestals added to their boat, Team NZ have released video of their intense training sessions

Video: 'It's disgusting, you're not allowed to stop' - Team NZ go through brutal training regime in quest to win America's Cup

01:13
Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club

Foran, 26, said being around family and surrounded by "big love" has made all the difference.

01:00
The proud Cantabrian talks to Jack Tame on what the city has endured.

'The quakes and the fires have brought Christchurch people closer together' - former Black Cap Chris Harris

The proud Cantabrian talks to Breakfast on what people have endured.

01:53
Ngati Kahungunu is hosting a two-day economic summit with some Chinese business people this week.

Video: Hawke's Bay iwi hoping to generate $100m worth of deals with Chinese

NZ Foreign Affairs and Trade is aiming to do $30 billion worth of business with China by 2020.

00:38
The PM also quashed any talks on TVNZ reforms, around ownership, saying there aren't any on the way.

PM quashes talks of national sport events being free-to-air: 'Govt getting involved won't make it better'

Last year a bill was introduced to parliament calling for all sports of national significance to be made free-to-air.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Boss who hired Ministry of Transport $726,000 fraudster 'not embarrassed'

Joanne Harrison's fraud was first revealed by 1 NEWS last year and today she's been sentenced to nearly four years in jail.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ