'I stand with Israel Folau' - One Nation party member defends Wallabies fullback

One Nation recruit Mark Latham has used his first speech to NSW parliament to rail against "leftist elites" and defend Christians including outspoken rugby star Israel Folau.

The former federal Labor leader, who was elected to the NSW upper house in the March state election, also backed former state Labor leader Luke Foley's use of the phrase "white flight" in 2018.

Mr Latham yesterday said supporters of Western civilisation were in the fight of their lives.

"No surrender in trying to take back our country," Mr Latham told the parliament.

"That ... is why I'm here and what I'm fighting for."

Mr Latham said Australian political discourse around Western civilisation was beginning to mimic a Monty Python movie.

"It's like a scene from Life of Brian, a case of 'What has Western civilisation done for us?'" he said.

"Only advanced healthcare and education, architecture, engineering, information technology, free speech and the rule of law."

The 58-year-old also criticised the potential sacking of rugby union star Israel Folau for posting vilifying material on social media.

"I stand with Israel Folau," the NSW One National leader told parliament.

"In his own private time away from his job playing football, he's a preacher at his community church and naturally, he quotes the Bible.

"How did our state and our nation ever come to this? Those claiming outrage have fabricated their position solely for the purpose of censorship. This is not an argument about diversity."

Australians shouldn't have to fear being sacked for stating their religious beliefs, Mr Latham said.

"No Australian should be fearful of proclaiming four of the most glorious words of our civilisation: I am a Christian."

Mr Latham said since he'd had children he'd seen what had become of the NSW school system and that had motivated him to enter state politics.