TODAY |

'I stand with Israel Folau' - One Nation party member defends Wallabies fullback

AAP
More From
Rugby
Australia
Politics

One Nation recruit Mark Latham has used his first speech to NSW parliament to rail against "leftist elites" and defend Christians including outspoken rugby star Israel Folau.

The former federal Labor leader, who was elected to the NSW upper house in the March state election, also backed former state Labor leader Luke Foley's use of the phrase "white flight" in 2018.

Mr Latham yesterday said supporters of Western civilisation were in the fight of their lives.

"No surrender in trying to take back our country," Mr Latham told the parliament.

"That ... is why I'm here and what I'm fighting for."

Mr Latham said Australian political discourse around Western civilisation was beginning to mimic a Monty Python movie.

"It's like a scene from Life of Brian, a case of 'What has Western civilisation done for us?'" he said.

"Only advanced healthcare and education, architecture, engineering, information technology, free speech and the rule of law."

The 58-year-old also criticised the potential sacking of rugby union star Israel Folau for posting vilifying material on social media.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands. Source: Sky News Australia

    "I stand with Israel Folau," the NSW One National leader told parliament.

    "In his own private time away from his job playing football, he's a preacher at his community church and naturally, he quotes the Bible.

    "How did our state and our nation ever come to this? Those claiming outrage have fabricated their position solely for the purpose of censorship. This is not an argument about diversity."

    Australians shouldn't have to fear being sacked for stating their religious beliefs, Mr Latham said.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Stevenson said the defence Folau was simply quoting the Bible doesn't work in today's society. Source: Breakfast

      "No Australian should be fearful of proclaiming four of the most glorious words of our civilisation: I am a Christian."

      Mr Latham said since he'd had children he'd seen what had become of the NSW school system and that had motivated him to enter state politics.

      Controversial Sydney shock jock Alan Jones was in the gallery to watch Mr Latham's speech.

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        Mark Latham criticised the treatment of the Wallabies fullback. Source: Breakfast
        More From
        Rugby
        Australia
        Politics
        MOST
        POPULAR STORIES
        1
        00:23
        The Hall of Famer did laps around the studio after Lucas Moura's third goal.
        NBA legend and Tottenham fan Steve Nash breaks down in studio after Champions League win
        2
        Mark Latham criticised the treatment of the Wallabies fullback.
        'I stand with Israel Folau' - One Nation party member defends Wallabies fullback
        3
        Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 win, but his last goal will be the one everyone talks about.
        Tottenham score miracle extra time game-winner against Ajax to book spot in Champions League final
        4
        Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
        Former Wallabies coach slams Rugby Australia for Folau treatment - 'Preach inclusion but seek to exclude him'
        5
        Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
        Israel Folau says 'I'm at peace' following guilty verdict as Wallabies rugby career hangs on by a thread
        MORE FROM
        Rugby
        MORE
        02:51
        They plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

        Farms face softer greenhouse gas reduction target than carbon emitters
        02:22
        Minister Shane Jones says some might not be new jobs and some roles might be short term.

        Jobs created by provincial growth fund may not be quite what they seem
        TJ Perenara. Hurricanes v Highlanders, Super Rugby. Wellington, New Zealand. Friday 8 March 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

        Hurricanes stars TJ Perenara, Ben Lam return in time for Blues clash
        02:17
        Mr Peters said he had never seen such a "pathetic, lonely sight" when Simon Bridges was kicked out of the House on May 7.

        Winston Peters calls National Party 'leaderless rabble' during pointed Parliamentary address