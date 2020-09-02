Stade Francais' Top 14 opener postponed as players battle coronavirus

Stade Francais' French Top 14 season opener against Bordeaux has been postponed after the Paris club was unable to field the required number of players because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stade Francais players during a game in 2018. (file) Source: Photosport

The game was scheduled to take place in the French capital on Friday (local time).

A Stade Francais pre-season game was called off last month after some of the club’s players developed lesions on their lungs after contracting coronavirus and needed an extra week to recuperate.