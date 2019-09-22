Springboks winger avoids yellow card after denying All Blacks almost certain try

Springboks winger Makazole Mapimpi was lucky to avoid being sent to the sin bin, saving an almost certain try with a cynical foul in the All Blacks' 23-13 win over South Africa in Yokohama.
Midway through the first half, a pass from Springboks halfback Faf de Klerk went to ground, pounced upon by All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga.
Mo'unga was then in a foot race to the tryline, eventually tackled by Mapimpi. However, the drama wouldn't stop there, with Mapimpi refusing to roll away and allow Anton Lienert-Brown or Ryan Crotty to play the ball with the All Blacks waiting to score.
Referee Jerome Garces sent the incident to the TMO - Graham Hughes of England - however the foul wasn't deemed worthy of a card, despite preventing a close to certain try scoring opportunity.
Captain Kieran Read's frustrations were clear, heard by the onfield microphone telling Garces that the decision was "pretty gutless".
The All Blacks would though go on to take the win, now certain to top Pool B in this year's Rugby World Cup.