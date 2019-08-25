TODAY |

Springboks winger Aphiwe Dyantyi fails drugs test ahead of World Cup

Associated Press
More From
Rugby

South Africa wing Aphiwe Dyantyi, who won world rugby's breakthrough player award in 2018, says he has failed a doping test.

Dyantyi says in a statement he tested positive for a banned substance at a Springboks training camp in July.

He denies taking "any prohibited substance, intentionally or negligently, to enhance my performance on the field" and has requested his 'B' sample be tested. The substance wasn't named.

Dyantyi, who turns 25 tomorrow, has scored six tries in 13 Tests, including two in the 36-34 victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand last year.

He last played a test in November and has been limited by injury this season. He wasn't expected to be included in the Springboks' Rugby World Cup squad, which will be named tomorrow.

Aphiwe Dyantyi scores against the All Blacks
Aphiwe Dyantyi scores against the All Blacks Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The NZ side gave their customary sign of respect to another retiring champion.
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
2
Eddie Jones' side blitzed Ireland 57-15 at Twickenham.
England fire Rugby World Cup warning shot with demolition of Ireland
3
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
4
The Kiwi was once again named the best in the world, taking gold in Hungary.
Lisa Carrington blitzes field to claim seventh K1 200 world title
5
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:13
Kings won Auckland’s 1A rugby title after beating St Kents in the final at Eden Park.

Kings star scores huge 'don't argue' try as they beat St Kentigern to win 1A title
00:14
The flanker pushed his case for World Cup selection with an 80-minute performance in the Mako’s thrashing of the Turbos.

Liam Squire scores try as Tasman demolish Manawatu
01:27
The 13-Test prop concedes he might not make the cut for Japan.

'If they need me, I'm ready' – All Blacks prop Karl Tu'inukuafe philosophical over World Cup chances
Australia v Ireland in the second Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series Test Match at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 16 June, 2018. Rob Herring of Ireland tackles Australia’s David Pocock. Copyright Image: Stuart Walmsley / www.photosport.nz

'He's going to be dominant' - Michael Hooper predicts big World Cup for David Pocock