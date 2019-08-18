Springboks wing scores try of the year contender after beating four defenders en route to flying finish

Springboks winger Sbusiso Nkosi has soared into contention for the Try of the Year award after using every tool he had to beat four Argentinian defenders on his way to the line.

With South Africa trailing 8-10 early in the second half, Nkosi's side set up a scrum inside Argentina's half.

With the setpiece platform set, the ball made it's way down the Springboks' backline before a lofted skip pass connected with Nkosi in put him in space down the right wing.

But he still had plenty of work to do, jumping to catch the floated pass and immediately stepping inside the first defender.

Nkosi then fended off the second defender and spun off the third before pinning his ears back and making his way for the line.

Noticing a final defender sweeping across, Nkosi took to the air to ensure he'd get across the line and score.