Springboks win 'just the start' for All Blacks, says Dane Coles

The victory over the Springboks is just the start of what's to come, says hooker Dane Coles as the All Blacks aim for a third straight Rugby World Cup title.

In easily their toughest pool match, the All Blacks triumphed 23-13 in Yokohama last night, all but assuring themselves top spot barring an upset against either Canada, Italy or Namibia.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Coles said that the All Blacks won't switch off with a quarter-final spot all but sealed.

"The boys are in good spirits obviously," he began.

"It was a pretty physical Test, the conditions were pretty hot as well.

"We're stoked to get the win and get things underway. It was a big prep for that one game, having two weeks over here. [We're] really proud that we've made a good start, [but] it's just the start, we've got 10 days to prepare for the next game."