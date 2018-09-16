TODAY |

Springboks unleash strongest team to face All Blacks in Wellington

The Springboks have wheeled out their best possible side for this weekend's clash with the All Blacks in Wellington with coach Rassie Erasmus bringing back his big guns for Saturday night.

Having played a weakened side in the 35-17 win over Australia in Johannesburg, the Springboks sent a party of 14 to New Zealand early to prepare to face the All Blacks.

Number eight Duane Vermuelen will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Siya Kolisi, with Warren Whitely and Aphiwe Dyantyi also missing.

Elsewhere, the halves pairing of Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard are reunited, with halfback Herchel Jantjies named on the bench after his impressive debut last weekend.

The last time these two sides met in Wellington saw the Springboks take a 36-34 win over the All Blacks, before Steve Hansen's side gained revenge in Pretoria, 32-30.

The All Blacks' side to face South Africa will be named tomorrow morning.

South Africa: 15. Willie le Roux, 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Faf de Klerk, 8. Duane Vermeulen (c), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6. Kwagga Smith, 5. Franco Mostert, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 3. Frans Malherbe, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Steven Kitshoff.

Reserves: 16. Bongi Mbonambi, 17. Tendai Mtawawira, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. RG Snyman, 20. Francois Louw, 21. Herschel Jantjies, 22. Francois Steyn, 23. Jesse Kriel.

South Africa's Willie le Roux celebrates the final whistle as Springboks celebrate their 36-34 win over the All Blacks Source: Photosport
