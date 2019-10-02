Springboks suffer injury blow as midfield maestro Kriel out of World Cup

South Africa centre Jesse Kriel has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup because of a hamstring injury sustained in the team's opening pool match against the All Blacks.

Kriel has been replaced by 21-year-old utility back Damian Willemse, who has five caps — all from 2018 — and is currently playing his club rugby in England with Saracens.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus says "Damian would have been more involved with us this year but for injury, but he is familiar with our systems and should have no problem slotting in."

The Springboks say Kriel's injury has improved but the recovery "was insufficient to put him in contention for either of the remaining two pool games" — against Italy and Canada.