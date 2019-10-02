TODAY |

Springboks suffer injury blow as midfield maestro Kriel out of World Cup

AAP
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

South Africa centre Jesse Kriel has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup because of a hamstring injury sustained in the team's opening pool match against the All Blacks.

Kriel has been replaced by 21-year-old utility back Damian Willemse, who has five caps — all from 2018 — and is currently playing his club rugby in England with Saracens.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus says "Damian would have been more involved with us this year but for injury, but he is familiar with our systems and should have no problem slotting in."

The Springboks say Kriel's injury has improved but the recovery "was insufficient to put him in contention for either of the remaining two pool games" — against Italy and Canada.

Erasmus says "I feel for Jesse. He has been in the match-day 23 for almost every match since I took over and is a model professional. He was a key member of the squad."

Jesse Kriel clashes with Dane Haylett-Petty Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:25
All Blacks shoot down reporter critical of Ardie Savea’s new goggles at World Cup - 'It's the right move'
2
Outspoken Israel Folau critic TJ Perenara hopes All Blacks ready for first openly gay player
3
Wales' captain gives brilliant response after kissing teammate in victory celebration over Australia
4
Roommates, extra meetings and a captain's nod: The extra work going into Barrett and Mo'unga's 'special bond'
5
Watch as All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao answers reporter’s errant phone during media conference
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Johnny Sexton named captain for first time in injury return as Ireland make 11 changes for Test with Russia

Boks make three changes to squad that lost to All Blacks for RWC clash with Italy
02:49

Beppu’s Kiwi connections on full display as All Blacks fans descend on Japanese city
00:34

Watch: Kapa haka group teaches enthusiastic Japanese crowd haka at All Blacks fan event