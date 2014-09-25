TODAY |

Springboks star contracts Covid-19 as team prepares for Rugby Championship

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

If this week hadn't already been tumultuous enough for the Rugby Championship, the Springboks have been hit with a positive Covid-19 test.

Springboks flanker Teboho 'Oupa' Mohoje

Two players have been removed from the South African team camp ahead of this weekend’s trial match for November's competition.

Cheetahs flanker Teboho 'Oupa' Mohoje, has returned a positive result for the coronavirus.

Trevor Nyakane, who has been in close contact with Mohoje, has been withdrawn as a precaution.

The world champions have an expanded squad in Cape Town.

Officials have responded to the news saying everything is “safe and secure” despite Mohoje's positive test.

Rugby
Victor Waters
