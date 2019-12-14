Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi awarded 'World Peace and Sport Champion' prize

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has added another award to his overflowing trophy cabinet, winning the "Champion of the Year" title at the Peave and Sport Award gala in Monaco.

Kolisi, 28, earlier this year captained the Springboks to victory in the Rugby Championship, before winning the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The award recognises an athlete that leads a significant and sustainable sporting initiative towards peaceful change.

"It's great to see people recognise people that use their voice and use their platform and do some work off the field as well, and it will inspire people to do more," Kolisi said after receiving the award.

"We're not just sportsmen. We can do much more off the field."