Springboks set to make final decision on Rugby Championship participation

The Springboks will today reveal they're pulling out of the Rugby Championship, if reports are to be believed.

Faf de Klerk. Source: Photosport

SANZAAR will today announce how the competition in Australia will look after South Africa's Rugby Union were given an extra 48 hours to make a decision.

Springboks officials are said to be concerned for their players' welfare, with professional rugby only having restarted a few weeks ago domestically.

It's sparked fears within South Africa that the world champions won't be able to be competitive, considering they've had considerably less preparation time.

Should the defending champions withdraw, it'll leave organisers looking at the possibility of finding a filler side to compete with the All Blacks, Wallabies and Pumas.

A Barbarians team or Australia 'A' have been speculated as replacements.

The loss of the Springboks would see a massive financial loss, with each nation missing out on around $4 million in lost TV revenue.