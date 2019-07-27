TODAY |

Springboks score last-gasp try to earn gutsy draw against All Blacks

AAP
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

South Africa have issued a warning to rugby's leading nations by snatching a last-minute 16-16 draw with a shaken All Blacks in Wellington.

Less than two months out from the World Cup, the Springboks have proved they have serious credentials to claim a third world crown, while silencing those who believe New Zealand are hot favourites to defend their title.

Reserve halfback Herschel Jantjes was the hero for the visitors at the end of Saturday's absorbing Rugby Championship encounter, latching onto a Cheslin Kolbe chip and juggling before crossing with 50 seconds remaining.

It completed a brilliant week for Jantjes, who scored twice on debut in last week's 35-17 defeat of Australia in Johannesburg.

Five-eighth Handre Pollard slotted the pressure conversion to cement the third draw between the great rivals.

On a miserable night for the world champions, influential lock Brodie Retallick exited with a lower arm injury which might impact on his involvement in the world tournament in Japan.

After being dominated for most of the first half, New Zealand appeared to wrest control when a piece of Beauden Barrett magic put Jack Goodhue over and gave them a flattering 7-6 halftime lead.

The All Blacks dominated the second half but paid for a lack of concentration as South Africa found late resolve, as they did 10 months ago in the 36-34 win at the same venue.

By comparison, this was a grim spectacle dominated by punishing defences and high error counts.

Both teams were overhauled from wins a week earlier, with the All Blacks making the most-intriguing switch by playing regular five-eighth Barrett at fullback and introducing Richie Mo'unga at five-eighth.

Pollard capitalised on the strong early work of his pack with two penalty goals in the opening 10 minutes and missed another midway through the first half.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jack Goodhue crossed over after some brilliant work by SBW and Beauden Barrett. Source: SKY

With the Springboks looking to ram home their advantage just before the break, skipper Duane Vemeulen dropped the ball cold in what proved a turning point.

The ball was swung to Barrett, who burned off winger Makazole Mapimpi before putting outside centre Goodhue clear to complete a 75m counter.

South Africa's discipline deserted them after halftime, particularly at the breakdown, allowing the hosts to establish a foothold.

A Barrett penalty goal was cancelled out by a Pollard three-pointer but Mo'unga, who was handed the late kicking duties, slotted two penalties in the final 15 minutes before Jantjes' late leap.

The teams next meet in their opening World Cup pool game on September 21 in Yokohama.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two sides were forced to setlle for a 16-all stalemate in Wellington. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Brodie Retallick competes with Eben Etzebeth
South Africa score last second try to seal dramatic draw against All Blacks
2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
Warriors robbed by officials again in two-point loss to Eels
3
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 27: Brodie Retallick of the All Blacks suffers a dislocated shoulder during the 2019 Rugby Championship Test Match between New Zealand and South Africa at Westpac Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)
Brodie Retallick 'on his way to hospital' after injury against Springboks
4
The two sides were forced to setlle for a 16-all stalemate in Wellington.
Springboks score last-gasp try to earn gutsy draw against All Blacks
5
Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys.
When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:12
The highly-coveted NBA prospect has sent a message of support to TJ Perenara ahead of the Test against South Africa.

Breakers' superstar recruit RJ Hampton getting behind the All Blacks ahead of his move to NZ
01:59
The man who was a co-captain as the Highlanders broke their Super Rugby drought has barely stopped smiling as he prepares for RWC with Tonga.

Tonga captain and cancer survivor Nasi Manu’s remarkable comeback story is on hold
00:15
Mahoney officiated the match between Otago and North Otago.

'Cut a fat man's track' - Rebecca Mahoney jokes about keeping up becoming first woman to ref a Shield game
01:40
The Timaru side are chasing an unprecedented 11th straight title tomorrow in the Hamersley Cup.

South Canterbury club chasing unprecedented 11th straight title