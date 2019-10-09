TODAY |

Springboks' Schalk Brits claims hearts of global rugby fans with bows to ball kids and a winning smile

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Springboks hooker Schalk Brits didn't just win last night's World Cup clash against Canada.

The 38-year-old also claimed the hearts of fans globally thanks to his respectful demeanour and winning smile that personified the spirit of the game he clearly enjoys playing.

Brits was handed a rare start for the clash with the minnows but didn't let the moment go to his head, making sure to be respectful throughout the contest including heartfelt interactions with ball kids before lineouts.

Brits was caught on camera multiple times fetching a new ball from children before a lineout but before he did, he'd greet them with a smile and thank them with a bow.

The gesture wasn't missed by fans online.

Brits also won over the Misaki Stadium when he left the field injured, giving them a wave, a thumbs up and another massive grin as he limped off, clearly in pain.

The moment even got a smile out of coach Rassie Erasmus.

Brits has had limited time in the green jersey throughout his career, making just 15 Test appearances since his debut in 2008.

But when he gets his chances, it's easy to see how much it means to him.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 38-year-old personified the spirit of the game in last night's win over Canada.
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Former Irish player says All Blacks have 'diplomatic immunity' despite cheating 'with impunity'
2
World Rugby 'closely monitoring' typhoon that could see Ireland dumped out of tournament
3
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
4
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
5
Dropped Kiwis forward gifted premiership ring from Roosters coach Trent Robinson
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Kolisi still being asked about being the first black Springboks captain at the World Cup
00:29

Springboks steamroll 14-man Canada to cement place in Rugby World Cup quarters

Wallabies coach Chieka abandons safe selection policy, hopes uncertainty sparks team

01:46

Heat, humidity forces All Blacks superstar Ardie Savea to temporarily ditch foggy goggles