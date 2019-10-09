Springboks' Schalk Brits claims hearts of global rugby fans with bows to ball kids and a winning smile

Springboks hooker Schalk Brits didn't just win last night's World Cup clash against Canada.

The 38-year-old also claimed the hearts of fans globally thanks to his respectful demeanour and winning smile that personified the spirit of the game he clearly enjoys playing.

Brits was handed a rare start for the clash with the minnows but didn't let the moment go to his head, making sure to be respectful throughout the contest including heartfelt interactions with ball kids before lineouts.

Brits was caught on camera multiple times fetching a new ball from children before a lineout but before he did, he'd greet them with a smile and thank them with a bow.

The gesture wasn't missed by fans online.

Brits also won over the Misaki Stadium when he left the field injured, giving them a wave, a thumbs up and another massive grin as he limped off, clearly in pain.

The moment even got a smile out of coach Rassie Erasmus.

Brits has had limited time in the green jersey throughout his career, making just 15 Test appearances since his debut in 2008.