Springboks quizzed by fans over disappearance of Webb Ellis Cup's lid during tour

The Springboks have been touring South Africa to celebrate their Rugby World Cup triumph over the last week but fans have begun to notice something missing from celebratory photos - the Webb Ellis Cup's lid.

After returning to South Africa from their superb win over England in this year's final, the Springboks set out on a nation-wide tour to thank fans for their support during the campaign.

Locations such as Pretoria, Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg and even included Soweto's Vilakazi Street, the place where the late Nelson Mandela grew up, were included in the tour.

But since Saturday, all images from the tour that include the Webb Ellis Cup have had its lid missing, leading fans to worry about its location.

Siya Kolisi hoists a lidless Webb Ellis Cup during the Springboks' victory tour. Source: Springboks / Twitter

"On a serious note now, what happened to the lid guys?" one fan questioned, while another tweeted, "Champs! The lid?"

The Springboks have not offered any answer for its absence but the most likely cause would be the trophy is easier to transport and show to fans without it.

However, fans are teasing that halfback Faf dek Klerk may have lost it.

The Springboks won the Rugby World Cup for a record-tying third time and scored their first try in three finals in the process. Source: Spark Sport RWC

"Tell Faf to bring back the lid," one fan tweeted.

"Faf lost the lid didn't he?" another wrote.

South Africa Rugby insured the Webb Ellis Cup for NZ$60,500 during the tour and reportedly enforced a rule trophy that only members of the winning squad, including management, can handle it. All others must wear gloves.

Kolisi and his team will take the trophy all around South Africa over the next five days. Source: Associated Press
1
Warriors reveal new jerseys ahead of 2020 season
2
Paul Gallen leaves radio host with suspected broken rib as prank goes wrong
3
Brad Fittler slams Golden Boot award selection criteria as 'ridiculous'
4
'I'd regret it for the rest of my life' - Black Sticks legends open up on international comebacks
5
Blues bolster backline further with addition of three-Test England centre on 'unique' one-year deal
