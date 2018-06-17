Springboks number eight barges through England to score as South Africa complete comeback win

South Africa bounced back from another soft start to overpower England 23-12 in the second Test and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

As it had in the first test in Johannesburg, England burst to an early lead as it scored 12 consecutive points in the opening 13 minutes, through tries from wings Mike Brown and Jonny May.

But once the South African machine began rolling, England was barely given a sniff.

Man of the match Duane Vermeulen hit back with a try in the 24th minute, then flyhalf Handre Pollard punished English indiscipline with two penalties to give South Africa a 13-12 lead at halftime.

The Springboks extended that lead early in the second half when pressure from the scrum yielded a penalty try, and never looked back.

Pollard added a further penalty and could even afford to miss another as the visitors faded away, allowing South Africa to make it six straight series against England without defeat.

England fell to a fifth straight test loss.