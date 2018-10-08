TODAY |

Springboks name weakened side to face Australia with one eye on All Blacks

AAP
Veteran lock Eben Etzebeth will lead a weakened South Africa in their Rugby Championship Test against the Wallabies in Johannesburg.

Due to travel pressure the Springboks have effectively named a B team for the Ellis Park match this weekend, with many of their stars instead flying out to New Zealand to prepare for the All Blacks next weekend.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus says as well as the testing schedule the selection was about giving match time to as many players as possible ahead of the World Cup in September and November.

"We have planned to mix things up in the first two Tests of the season, in order to give game time to as many of the players in our wider squad, and we believe this is the right combination to face a very good and competitive Australian side," Erasmus said.

"Australia have prepared very well for this match and they have spent two weeks at altitude to acclimatise to the Highveld, so we are in for a great contest."

Etzebeth will cover for injured captain Siya Kolisi while backrower Rynhardt Elstadt, who plays for Toulouse, and halfback Herschel Jantjies (Stormers) will make their Test debuts.

Prop Lizo Gqoboka (Bulls) is also set to earn his debut off the bench.

Jantjies will play alongside Elton Jantjies in a new-look halves combination, while exciting Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant forms a dangerous back three with Sharks wingers S'busiso Nkosi and Makazole Mapimpi.

Andre Esterhuizen pairs up with Jesse Kriel in the midfield, with veteran Francois Steyn, who has been playing with French club Montpellier is on the bench.

Springboks: Warrick Gelant, S'busiso Nkosi, Jesse Kriel, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Elton Jantjies, Herschel Jantjies, Francois Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Rynhardt Elstadt, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth (c), Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Tendai Mtawarira.

Res: Schalk Brits, Lizo Gqoboka, Vincent Koch, Marvin Orie, Marcell Coetzee, Cobus Reinach, Francois Steyn, Dillyn Leyds.

Pretoria, SOUTH AFRICA - October 06: All Blacks players celebrate as New Zealand's Ardie Savea scores a try in the last minute of the match during the Rugby Championship 2018 match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria South Africa, 06 October 2018 © Copyright photo: Christiaan Kotze / www.Photosport.nz
