Springboks name Siya Kolisi as first ever black captain

Siya Kolisi has become the first black player to be appointed captain of the Springboks.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi against Wales Source: Getty

Kolisi was named captain for the Test series against England next month. He had already become the first black player to temporarily captain South Africa in a Test last year when Eben Etzebeth was injured during a game.

Another black player, Chiliboy Ralepelle, captained a South Africa team against a World XV in a 2006 game that didn't have Test status.

Kolisi becomes the first black player to be officially appointed Test captain in the Springboks' 127-year history.

The 26-year-old flanker grew up in a poor township in South Africa's Eastern Cape province before being spotted by rugby scouts and earning a scholarship to one of the top schools in the region.