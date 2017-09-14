Springboks make three changes for All Blacks Test in Albany

Source:NZN
South Africa have made three changes to their starting XV for Saturday's Test against the All Blacks, with Sharks flanker Jean-Luc du Preez chosen to replace the injured Jaco Kriel.
Yacouba Camara of France tackles Jean-Luc du Preez of the Springboks.
Source: Getty
Kriel, who has played 11 Tests, suffered a shoulder injury in the Springboks' 23-23 draw against the Wallabies in Perth last week.
Elsewhere, Ruan Dreyer replaces the injured Coenie Oosthuizen at tighthead, while Franco Mostert slots in at lock for Pieter-Steph du Toit.
Giant lock Eben Etzebeth skippers the side, while Lions-based duo Elton Jantjies and Ross Cronje will line up in the halves.
South Africa has not won a Test on Kiwi soil since 2009.
SOUTH AFRICA: Andries Coetzee, Raymond Rhule, Jesse Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Uzair Cassiem, Jean-Luc du Preez, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth (c), Ruan Dreyer, Malcolm Marx, Tendai Mtawarira.
RESERVES: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Francois Hougaard, Handre Pollard, Damian de Allende.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport