Springboks make three changes for All Blacks Test in Albany

South Africa have made three changes to their starting XV for Saturday's Test against the All Blacks, with Sharks flanker Jean-Luc du Preez chosen to replace the injured Jaco Kriel.

Yacouba Camara of France tackles Jean-Luc du Preez of the Springboks. Source: Getty

Kriel, who has played 11 Tests, suffered a shoulder injury in the Springboks' 23-23 draw against the Wallabies in Perth last week.

Elsewhere, Ruan Dreyer replaces the injured Coenie Oosthuizen at tighthead, while Franco Mostert slots in at lock for Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Giant lock Eben Etzebeth skippers the side, while Lions-based duo Elton Jantjies and Ross Cronje will line up in the halves.

South Africa has not won a Test on Kiwi soil since 2009.

SOUTH AFRICA: Andries Coetzee, Raymond Rhule, Jesse Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Uzair Cassiem, Jean-Luc du Preez, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth (c), Ruan Dreyer, Malcolm Marx, Tendai Mtawarira.