TODAY |

Springboks make 13 changes from side that lost to All Blacks for Namibia clash

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has changed all but two of his starting team for the Springboks' second game against Namibia.

Erasmus retained only centre Lukhanyo Am and wing Makazole Mapimpi from the Springboks' XV that lost to New Zealand 23-13.

In a surprise move, Erasmus selected Schalk Brits, normally a hooker, at No. 8. Brits will also captain the team on Saturday with regular skipper Siya Kolisi on the bench.

As well as an entirely fresh pack, South Africa will have Herschel Jantjies and Elton Jantjies — no relation — starting at halfback and first-fivef, and veteran Frans Steyn, a survivor of the Boks' 2007 Rugby World Cup triumph, at inside centre.

The Springboks have experience on the bench for a game they're expected to win and must win to stay on course for the quarterfinals.

Forwards Kolisi, Steven Kitshoff, Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert, and backs Damian de Allende and Cheslin Kolbe are among the reserves. They all started against the All Blacks.

South Africa: Warrick Gelant, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Frans Steyn, Makazole Mapimpi, Elton Jantjies, Herchel Jantjies; Schalk Brits (captain), Kwagga Smith, Francois Louw, Lood de Jager, RG Snyman, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Tendai Mtawarira.

Reserves: Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Cobus Reinach, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe

Springboks winger Makazole Mapimpi celebrates a try with Aphiwe Dyantyi and Eben Etzebeth of South Africa against Argentina. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
2
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
3
Uruguay cause supreme Rugby World Cup upset with victory over Fiji
4
Uruguay skipper in tears after Rugby World Cup victory over Fiji - 'Proud of my country'
5
Ex-All Black Tamati Ellison on adjusting to life in Japan
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:22

Manu Samoa players cited over yellow card incidents in Russia Rugby World Cup win
00:38

'I've had plenty of feedback' - Scott Barrett relives his try celebration against South Africa
00:35

Barrett brothers adapting to Beauden’s 'star status' in Japan
01:08

From the backyard to the World Cup; Barrett brothers living out their childhood dreams in Japan