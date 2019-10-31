Springboks in 'advanced discussions' join Northern Hemisphere competition

The Springboks are being lined up to replace Japan in an eight-team Northern Hemisphere tournament at the end of the year.

Cheslin Kolbe scores for the Springboks Source: Photosport

The inclusion of the World Champions in the November competition, would effectively rule them out of the Rugby Championship which is set to be held at the same time in New Zealand.

The development further jeopardises the future of the Rugby Championship with reports South Africa will leave SANZAAR.

South Africa are set to replace Japan, who pulled out because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Georgia were also proposed to join the competition.

However, World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte says they're now in "advanced discussions" with South African Rugby Union.

"It would be great to be able to face the Springboks, world champions, but it's not yet done."

The European tournament is replacing the end of year Tests and will begin on 14 November, two weeks after the 2020 Six Nations.

South Africa would be added to pool two, which includes Scotland, Italy and France.