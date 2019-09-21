TODAY |

Springboks hooker Marx relishing prospect of RWC opener against All Blacks

1 NEWS
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

If South Africa are to have any hope of claiming the Rugby World Cup for the third time in the nation's history, then hooker Malcolm Marx will no doubt find himself with a key part to play in the Springboks' continued resurgence.

Playing in his first World Cup after emerging as first choice in the Springoks' number two jersey, Marx will tonight find himself against familiar foes in the All Blacks - something the hooker is looking forward to doing.

"[I'm] grateful to be here," Marx told 1 NEWS Sport's Andrew Saville.

"Obviously, [it's] a great opportunity to play against the All Blacks. They've been in this situation countless times, [I'm] obviously just looking forward to it.

"They've been the best in the world for the last number of years. It's just good to challenge yourself against the best to see where you are, see what you're building towards.

"Playing against them gives you that opportunity."

Marx is also shouldering the expectation of a South African side on the rise, given a new lease of life under coach Rassie Erasmus.

However, Marx just wants to be able to restore pride in the Springboks jersey for the fans back home.

"It's a sense of pride - for me personally, representing all of the people back home, your family, your friends. Representing your country, in your country's jersey in your country's colours, against the best side in the world.

"There's no better challenge than that in my opinion."

Marx and the Springboks face the All Blacks in Yokohama tonight.

Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
